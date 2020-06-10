All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3011 Lacy Lane

3011 Lacy Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3011 Lacy Lane, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
media room
FORMER BUILDER MODEL HOME: This tri level estate features extra upgrades such as wireless built in surround sound, central vac, dbl ovens, keeping rm & 3rd level theater rm. Entertainers floor plan. Stunning craftsmanship w/extensive custom trim, hardwoods, arched entryways. Gourmet Kitchen offers expansive space & views to fireside great rm. Over sized Master Ste w/sep retreat,trey ceil,en-suite Bath. Outdoor entertaining will never be the same as the options are limitless. Spacious flat back yard-Enjoy lush landscape on the the covered patio equipped w/surround sound.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3011 Lacy Lane have any available units?
3011 Lacy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3011 Lacy Lane have?
Some of 3011 Lacy Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3011 Lacy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3011 Lacy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3011 Lacy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3011 Lacy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 3011 Lacy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3011 Lacy Lane offers parking.
Does 3011 Lacy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3011 Lacy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3011 Lacy Lane have a pool?
No, 3011 Lacy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3011 Lacy Lane have accessible units?
No, 3011 Lacy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3011 Lacy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3011 Lacy Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3011 Lacy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3011 Lacy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
