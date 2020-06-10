3011 Lacy Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking media room

FORMER BUILDER MODEL HOME: This tri level estate features extra upgrades such as wireless built in surround sound, central vac, dbl ovens, keeping rm & 3rd level theater rm. Entertainers floor plan. Stunning craftsmanship w/extensive custom trim, hardwoods, arched entryways. Gourmet Kitchen offers expansive space & views to fireside great rm. Over sized Master Ste w/sep retreat,trey ceil,en-suite Bath. Outdoor entertaining will never be the same as the options are limitless. Spacious flat back yard-Enjoy lush landscape on the the covered patio equipped w/surround sound.