Amenities
Move-in special! Free week if lease starts by 3/21!
Spacious, New, 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Home Available NOW!
Close to shopping, restaurants and more, with quick access to hwys 20/124/278. This home offers washer/dryer hookups, carpet, AC, kitchen includes dishwasher and electric range/oven, parking.
Resident is responsible for all utilities.
Property Address: 2561 Piering Dr, Lithonia, Georgia 30038.
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
(RLNE5472439)