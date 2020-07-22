All apartments in DeKalb County
2561 Piering Dr

2561 Piering Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2561 Piering Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Move-in special! Free week if lease starts by 3/21!

Spacious, New, 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Home Available NOW!

Close to shopping, restaurants and more, with quick access to hwys 20/124/278. This home offers washer/dryer hookups, carpet, AC, kitchen includes dishwasher and electric range/oven, parking.

Resident is responsible for all utilities.

Property Address: 2561 Piering Dr, Lithonia, Georgia 30038.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5472439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2561 Piering Dr have any available units?
2561 Piering Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 2561 Piering Dr have?
Some of 2561 Piering Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2561 Piering Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2561 Piering Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2561 Piering Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2561 Piering Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2561 Piering Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2561 Piering Dr offers parking.
Does 2561 Piering Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2561 Piering Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2561 Piering Dr have a pool?
No, 2561 Piering Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2561 Piering Dr have accessible units?
No, 2561 Piering Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2561 Piering Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2561 Piering Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2561 Piering Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2561 Piering Dr has units with air conditioning.
