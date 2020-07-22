Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Move-in special! Free week if lease starts by 3/21!



Spacious, New, 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Home Available NOW!



Close to shopping, restaurants and more, with quick access to hwys 20/124/278. This home offers washer/dryer hookups, carpet, AC, kitchen includes dishwasher and electric range/oven, parking.



Resident is responsible for all utilities.



Property Address: 2561 Piering Dr, Lithonia, Georgia 30038.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

1% Monthly Admin Fee.

Pet fees and restrictions apply.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179.

We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5472439)