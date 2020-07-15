2200 Thorncliff Drive, NE

Amenities

Great Ranch Home with Easy Access to Emory & CDC - This is a beautifully maintained 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home on private cul-de-sac. It has hardwoods floors throughout, vaulted ceilings, kitchen with Corian countertops and maple cabinets. The deck and screen porch overlook a stream and private woods. Washer, dryer, fridge & microwave remain as courtesy items. All other fixed appliances remain (built-in microwave is not in working order). Easy access to Emory, CDC, interstates and downtown Decatur. Owner will consider pets. To schedule a showing, call Ralph at 404.634.7353. Apply online at www.BerryATL.com. The non-refundable application fee is $75 per adult and everyone 18 years and older must submit an application and pay the app. fee. The annual administration fee is $80. The non-refundable pet deposit is $250 per pet (no aggressive breed dogs are permitted). PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE IF YOU HAVE PETS BEFORE APPLYING AND ALSO TO ENSURE THAT THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE, AS ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE STRICTLY NON-REFUNDABLE.



