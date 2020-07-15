All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 2200 Thorncliff Drive, NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
2200 Thorncliff Drive, NE
Last updated December 9 2019 at 5:18 PM

2200 Thorncliff Drive, NE

2200 Thorncliff Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2200 Thorncliff Drive Northeast, DeKalb County, GA 30345

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Ranch Home with Easy Access to Emory & CDC - This is a beautifully maintained 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home on private cul-de-sac. It has hardwoods floors throughout, vaulted ceilings, kitchen with Corian countertops and maple cabinets. The deck and screen porch overlook a stream and private woods. Washer, dryer, fridge & microwave remain as courtesy items. All other fixed appliances remain (built-in microwave is not in working order). Easy access to Emory, CDC, interstates and downtown Decatur. Owner will consider pets. To schedule a showing, call Ralph at 404.634.7353. Apply online at www.BerryATL.com. The non-refundable application fee is $75 per adult and everyone 18 years and older must submit an application and pay the app. fee. The annual administration fee is $80. The non-refundable pet deposit is $250 per pet (no aggressive breed dogs are permitted). PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE IF YOU HAVE PETS BEFORE APPLYING AND ALSO TO ENSURE THAT THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE, AS ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE STRICTLY NON-REFUNDABLE.

(RLNE5191033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 Thorncliff Drive, NE have any available units?
2200 Thorncliff Drive, NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 2200 Thorncliff Drive, NE have?
Some of 2200 Thorncliff Drive, NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 Thorncliff Drive, NE currently offering any rent specials?
2200 Thorncliff Drive, NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 Thorncliff Drive, NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2200 Thorncliff Drive, NE is pet friendly.
Does 2200 Thorncliff Drive, NE offer parking?
No, 2200 Thorncliff Drive, NE does not offer parking.
Does 2200 Thorncliff Drive, NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2200 Thorncliff Drive, NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 Thorncliff Drive, NE have a pool?
No, 2200 Thorncliff Drive, NE does not have a pool.
Does 2200 Thorncliff Drive, NE have accessible units?
No, 2200 Thorncliff Drive, NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 Thorncliff Drive, NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2200 Thorncliff Drive, NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2200 Thorncliff Drive, NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2200 Thorncliff Drive, NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside Apartments
3637 Pleasantdale Rd
Doraville, GA 30340
Stone Creek at Brookhaven
1590 Northeast Expy NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Alexan EAV
1205 Metropolitan Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
The Sidney at Morningside
1295 E Rock Springs Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Sloan Square
1555 Lavista Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Sierra Village
2615 Oak Shadow Ln NE
Atlanta, GA 30345

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University