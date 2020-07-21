All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

2118 Allaire Lane NE

2118 Allaire Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2118 Allaire Lane Northeast, DeKalb County, GA 30345

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
Short term lease negotiable.
3 bedrooms, 2 renovated bathrooms, Partial carport converted to second family room, separate dining, large screen porch, level large fully fenced in back yard. Great quiet street in highly desirable Oak Grove Elementary school district. Short walk from Lakeside High School. Short walk to Heritage Park. Short walk to Fisher Trail Park and walking trails. Short walk to Echo Ridge Swim and Tennis. Easy access to CDC, Emory, new CHOA offices. Pets Welcome! No pet deposit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2118 Allaire Lane NE have any available units?
2118 Allaire Lane NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 2118 Allaire Lane NE have?
Some of 2118 Allaire Lane NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2118 Allaire Lane NE currently offering any rent specials?
2118 Allaire Lane NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2118 Allaire Lane NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2118 Allaire Lane NE is pet friendly.
Does 2118 Allaire Lane NE offer parking?
Yes, 2118 Allaire Lane NE offers parking.
Does 2118 Allaire Lane NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2118 Allaire Lane NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2118 Allaire Lane NE have a pool?
Yes, 2118 Allaire Lane NE has a pool.
Does 2118 Allaire Lane NE have accessible units?
No, 2118 Allaire Lane NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2118 Allaire Lane NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2118 Allaire Lane NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2118 Allaire Lane NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2118 Allaire Lane NE does not have units with air conditioning.
