2118 Allaire Lane NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool pet friendly tennis court

Short term lease negotiable.

3 bedrooms, 2 renovated bathrooms, Partial carport converted to second family room, separate dining, large screen porch, level large fully fenced in back yard. Great quiet street in highly desirable Oak Grove Elementary school district. Short walk from Lakeside High School. Short walk to Heritage Park. Short walk to Fisher Trail Park and walking trails. Short walk to Echo Ridge Swim and Tennis. Easy access to CDC, Emory, new CHOA offices. Pets Welcome! No pet deposit!