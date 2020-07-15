All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 2103 Manhattan Pkwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
2103 Manhattan Pkwy
Last updated January 19 2020 at 2:42 AM

2103 Manhattan Pkwy

2103 Manhattan Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2103 Manhattan Parkway, DeKalb County, GA 30035

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large, clean townhome available: 3BR/2.5 BA home is located in quiet neighborhood. Everything has been freshly painted. The upper floor has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and all rooms have ceiling fans. The Master has a balcony and a walk-in closet. There are hardwood floors in the living room, hall and foyer. The lower floor includes the kitchen, dining area, living room with fireplace and laundry. A 2-car garage with automatic door opener (and remotes) is located on the lower floor. Home has a patio in the back. All yard work is done by the HOA. Appliances furnished include refrigerator, dishwasher and stove/oven. We have adopted a no-pet policy. Available immediately. Self viewing anytime between 8am and 8pm with a lockbox serviced by Rently.

Rent is $1,250.00. Security deposit is $1,250.00. Monthly trash service is $22.00. Combined income must be 3 times the rent. Will do a criminal background check, credit check, rental history and verify income. All application must be submitted at our website: www.hamptonhomestead.com. An application is required for each adult over the age of 18. Non-refundable application fee of $50.00 applies. Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income by fax (678-609-4734) or email to rent@hamptonhomestead.com.

Built: 2002 SF: 1822
Single-Family

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2103 Manhattan Pkwy have any available units?
2103 Manhattan Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 2103 Manhattan Pkwy have?
Some of 2103 Manhattan Pkwy's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2103 Manhattan Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
2103 Manhattan Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2103 Manhattan Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 2103 Manhattan Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 2103 Manhattan Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 2103 Manhattan Pkwy offers parking.
Does 2103 Manhattan Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2103 Manhattan Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2103 Manhattan Pkwy have a pool?
No, 2103 Manhattan Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 2103 Manhattan Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 2103 Manhattan Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 2103 Manhattan Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2103 Manhattan Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 2103 Manhattan Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2103 Manhattan Pkwy has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mirador at Idlewood
1250 Brockett Rd
Clarkston, GA 30021
1105 Town Brookhaven
1105 Town Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30319
Sierra Terrace
3547 Buford Hwy NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Vesta Bouldercrest
26 Bouldercrest Ln
Atlanta, GA 30316
Cortland Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
Alexan Avondale
2740 East College Avenue
Decatur, GA 30030
Solis Carraway
5126 Peachtree Boulevard
Chamblee, GA 30341
The Haverly
2700 Summit Creek Dr
Stone Mountain, GA 30083

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University