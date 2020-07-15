2103 Manhattan Pkwy

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Large, clean townhome available: 3BR/2.5 BA home is located in quiet neighborhood. Everything has been freshly painted. The upper floor has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and all rooms have ceiling fans. The Master has a balcony and a walk-in closet. There are hardwood floors in the living room, hall and foyer. The lower floor includes the kitchen, dining area, living room with fireplace and laundry. A 2-car garage with automatic door opener (and remotes) is located on the lower floor. Home has a patio in the back. All yard work is done by the HOA. Appliances furnished include refrigerator, dishwasher and stove/oven. We have adopted a no-pet policy. Available immediately. Self viewing anytime between 8am and 8pm with a lockbox serviced by Rently.



Rent is $1,250.00. Security deposit is $1,250.00. Monthly trash service is $22.00. Combined income must be 3 times the rent. Will do a criminal background check, credit check, rental history and verify income. All application must be submitted at our website: www.hamptonhomestead.com. An application is required for each adult over the age of 18. Non-refundable application fee of $50.00 applies. Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income by fax (678-609-4734) or email to rent@hamptonhomestead.com.



Built: 2002 SF: 1822

Single-Family