3 bedroom apartments
29 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dawsonville, GA
The Cottages at Riley Place
The Cottages at Riley Place
52 Mallory Drive, Dawsonville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1526 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cottages at Riley Place in Dawsonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
430 Angela Ln
430 Angela Ln
430 Angela Ln, Dawsonville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1571 sqft
3Bed / 2.5 Bath Ranch with fireplace, private back yard and on a cul de sac! - Like new home in Maple Heights Subdivision. 3 bedrooms / 2 baths. Large foyer opens into family room with fireplace and dining room.
277 Pearl Chambers
277 Pearl Chambers
277 Pearl Chambers Drive, Dawsonville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1442 sqft
Spacious Townhome located in popular Maple St. Family room w/ fireplace, dining area, breakfast bar, sunny kitchen w/ custom features. Large owner's suite plus 2 guests rooms upstairs. Patio overlooks large level bkyd.
Results within 5 miles of Dawsonville
451 Frank Christian Road
451 Frank Christian Road
451 Frank Christian Road, Lumpkin County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1816 sqft
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Ranch home with wonderful front yard and well maintained. Hardwood Flooring, stainless appliances, two living rooms/family rooms and walk in closet in master. 6.5 miles to downtown Dahlonega. Total Electric. No pets.
41 Madeline Lane
41 Madeline Lane
41 Madaline Ln, Dawson County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
1642 sqft
Brand new Townhomes in popular Dawsonville. Townhomes feature granite in the kitchen and baths* Stainless steel appliances in kitchen*textured plank floors on main level*designer trim and 1 car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Dawsonville
6770 India Lane
6770 India Lane
6770 India Lane, Forsyth County, GA
Don't miss this one! - Great Forsyth location! Bright, open concept floor plan with spacious vaulted great room, dining room & eat-in kitchen with granite.
81 Twin Creek Drive
81 Twin Creek Drive
81 Twin Creek Drive, Lumpkin County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1816 sqft
Quiet & Secluded - This rustic chalet-style, single-family home is nicely located in a quiet and very secluded wooded area off Ga Highway 400 in Dahlonega, Georgia just south of the Long Branch area within short driving distance to the downtown
4630 Roseman Trail
4630 Roseman Trail
4630 Roseman Trail, Forsyth County, GA
5 bedroom - 5 Bed/ 3 Bath home in Cumming. Appliance package includes: Refrigerator,Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer,Garbage Disposal. Other Features: 2-car garage.
4340 Altona Pl
4340 Altona Pl
4340 Altona Pl, Forsyth County, GA
Award Winning Forsyth County Schools~ 4 Bedroom 3 Full Baths & Half Bath - Built in 2019~ Tenant got Transferred, Don't Miss this Awesome Opportunity! Award winning Forsyth County Schools, short walk to Coal Mtn Park, 1 min to 400, 5 min to Sawnee
88 Greenfield Dr.
88 Greenfield Dr.
88 Greenfield Dr, Dawson County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1550 sqft
88 Greenfield Dr. Available 07/10/20 COMING SOON!! 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Townhome! - Beautiful Townhome in Highland Point Community. Available July 10th. 3 bedrooms / 2.5 baths. Covered front entry and professional landscaping.
5755 Rialto Way
5755 Rialto Way
5755 Rialto Way, Forsyth County, GA
Forsyth School District with bdrm on main level in Swim/Tennis Community? - Availability: COMING SOON! Ready for showing on June 12, 2020 Elegant spacious house in Bridgetowne Subdivision! 5 Bedroom / 4 Bathroom with a beautiful open floor plan!
7384 Odyssey Ct
7384 Odyssey Ct
7384 Oydssey Court, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
960 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath modular home. Located on large lot, and has 2 decks. New Cabinets in the kitchen and has been repainted. Call for Appointment!
3980 Cutler Donahoe Way
3980 Cutler Donahoe Way
3980 Cutler Donahoe Way, Forsyth County, GA
Spacious 4 bedroom + bonus room floor plan w/ 2.5 bathrooms. Master bedroom on main floor with large walk-in closet. Kitchen opens to dining area. Corner lot - quiet and private! 2-car attached garage with fenced backyard. Low maintenance.
5449 Hwy 52 W
5449 Hwy 52 W
5449 Georgia Sr 52, Lumpkin County, GA
4 bedroom brick home with 1 full bath. Carport and nice yard. NO pets
4514 Matt Hwy
4514 Matt Hwy
4514 Matt Highway, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3016 sqft
PRIVATE & SECLUDED 9.
5955 Mountain Top Place
5955 Mountain Top Place
5955 Mountain Top Place, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1280 sqft
For more information, contact Jessica Garner at (770) 853-4717. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6733593 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.
4795 Haysboro Way
4795 Haysboro Way
4795 Haysboro Way, Forsyth County, GA
NEWer 4 Bedrooms HOME in Forsyth; Open Floor Plan features elegant Gourmet kitchen with Granite Counter tops and Stainless Steel Appliances. Hardwood floor in Foyer, Kitchen, Breakfast, Open Great Room and Dining Room. Trey Ceilings on Dining Room.
5360 Mirror Lake Drive
5360 Mirror Lake Drive
5360 Mirror Lake Dr, Forsyth County, GA
Gorgeous 6 BR, 4 BA home in N. Forsyth Whisper Point swim neighborhood.
4155 Bryton Trace Drive
4155 Bryton Trace Drive
4155 Bryton Trace Dr, Forsyth County, GA
BRAND NEW, never lived in Townhome in Forsyth County School District. 4 Bed/3.5 Bath~~ BEAUTIFUL Hardwood floors all thru the main level, laundry upstairs, granite kitchen counters, stained wooden cabinets, stainless steel appliances.
84 Mansie Park Drive
84 Mansie Park Drive
84 Mansie Park Dr, Dawson County, GA
Owner pays HOA and Trash Services!!! The lowest price in the community. Don't miss the chance to be the first family living in the BRAND NEW single family home. About 1/4 mile to North Georgia Premium Outlets. And about 1/4 Mile to GA 400.
5795 Mountain Top Place
5795 Mountain Top Place
5795 Mountain Top Place, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1320 sqft
Welcome to this well maintained home in a quiet subdivision in Mountain Ridge.Charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with vaulted ceilings and walk in closet. Eat inkitchen with Island and view to cozy family room with fireplace.
5480 Rialto Way
5480 Rialto Way
5480 Rialto Way, Forsyth County, GA
Remarkable Home with 4 BR/2.5 BA in Desirable Bridgetowne Subdivision. Located Near GA 400 Exit 17 and Hwy 369 within Less Than 1/4 Mile. Good School Area with Walking Distance to the Walmart Super Center Store, Burger King and Gas Station.
4810 Marco Lane
4810 Marco Lane
4810 Marco Ln, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1813 sqft
For more information, contact Ashley Sexton at (678) 240-2206. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6688565 to view more pictures of this property.
4370 Sunflower Circle
4370 Sunflower Circle
4370 Sunflower Cir, Forsyth County, GA
Brand New Home in West Forsyth High School cluster. Bedroom on the main level with full bath. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Loft / Den in the upper floor can be used as media room or play area. Large level backyard. Rocking chair porch.
