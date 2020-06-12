46 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Darien, GA

/
509 Houston Street
509 Houston Street, Darien, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
876 sqft
Adorable beach cottage within walking distance to downtown Darien restaurants, shops and school.
The Retreat at Grande Lake
100 Walden Shores Dr, Brunswick, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1403 sqft
A luxury residential community in a natural setting. This pet-friendly community features a bike share program, playground, business center, and sports courts. The apartments offer updates such as hardwood-style plank flooring and ample storage.
Odyssey Lake Apartments
100 Odyssey Lake Dr, Brunswick, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,294
1403 sqft
Incredible water views within walking distance to area shops. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood floors, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, garages, dog park, and grill area. Trash valet provided.
205 Country Walk Circle
205 Country Walk Cir Brunswick 31525, Glynn County, GA
This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home features a split bedroom floorplan with tile flooring throughout, Great Room with fireplace, wiring for a sound system, eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, formal dining room, Master Suite with jetted tub, and a
26 Kiln Circle
26 Kiln Cir, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2300 sqft
Well kept home on the north end that you can call home. Move in ready, you only need to bring your clothes and yourself.
107 Kiln Trail
107 Kiln Trl, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2200 sqft
This beautiful furnished 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhouse overlooks a lake and the King & Prince Golf Course. Enjoy the open concept floor plan including the large living room with gas fireplace, dining room and kitchen with breakfast bar.
34 Heron Court
34 Heron Ct Brunswick 31525, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2032 sqft
Available June 15th. Located on a cul-de-sac within walking distance from the community pool. Open living room and kitchen area. Ceramic tiled floor, 2 car garage, open patio. One year lease, non-smoking, unfurnished.
116 Teak Trail
116 Teak Trl Brunswick 31525, Glynn County, GA
UNFURNISHED RENTAL, one level, all hardwoods and tile (no carpets) split bedroom floor plan, foyer, dining room plus dine in kitchen with granite tops and stainless steel appliances, pantry, fireplace, double vanity in master bath with separate
Country Club Estates
Palm Club
111 S Palm Dr, Brunswick, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1343 sqft
Resort living near Golden Isles -- St. Simons Island, Sea Island, and Jekyll Island. Contemporary units with oak cabinets, pantries, vaulted ceilings, and tranquil wooded views. Fitness center, swimming pool, and tennis court for residents.
The Enclave
55 Enclave Drive, Brunswick, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Welcome to The Enclave, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Brunswick, GA.
Lanier Landing
820 Scranton Rd, Brunswick, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1196 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. At Lanier Landing, we offer spacious 2 and 3 bedroom villas and townhome apartments in Brunswick, GA for rent. Youll fall in love with our bright, open floor plans and renovated interiors.
The Kendall
5801 Altama Ave, Brunswick, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1470 sqft
The Reserve at Altama is a community located in Brunswick, Georgia. With picturesque landscaping, you will enjoy coming home every day. Our community offers a variety of floorplans featuring one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom layouts.
St. Simons
247 Palm Street
247 Palm St, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1248 sqft
Available June 15, 2020. One level, corner lot, storage shed, eat in kitchen, washer and dryer included, living room and all three bedrooms carpeted. One year lease. Unfurnished. Non-smoking.
Country Club Estates
241 King Cotton Road
241 King Cotton Rd Brunswick 31525, Country Club Estates, GA
Gorgeous, updated home with a very open floor plan! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with Bonus is immaculate! It features a formal Dining Room, Beautiful Kitchen with a Stainless Steel refrigerator, Large Family Room and so much more! Tile and hardwood
Country Club Estates
132 Leeswood Circle
132 Leeswood Cir Brunswick 31525, Country Club Estates, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1207 sqft
3/2 Duplex - 132 Leeswood Circle - Newer Construction (only 2 years old)- Duplex offered by Georgia Coast Property Management (Dedicated and very involved owners of 75% of Duplexes in Leeswood Circle) Spacious living room, plenty of kitchen
St. Simons
313 Holly Street
313 Holly St, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1332 sqft
Abundant storage, first level is two car garage with two large rooms for storage, 2nd floor is Living space with kitchen half bath and master suite, 3rd floor has two guest rooms with guest bath and laundry closet, washer/dryer included, two large
St. Simons
1704 Frederica Road
1704 Frederica Road, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1550 sqft
This beautifully furnished 3 bedroom 2 full bath condo is located in Barnes Plantation. Unit is a second floor condo all on one level, living room and kitchen separate the master suite from the other 2 bedrooms.
107 South Lake Drive
107 South Lake Dr Brunswick 31525, Glynn County, GA
Move-in Ready Renovated home with views of lakes front the front of home and the back!!!! 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths home with 2 car garage with new roof and HVAC system. Open living/dining room, and fully equipped Kitchen with stainless appliances .
St. Simons
143 St Clair Drive
143 Saint Clair Dr St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
Available July 15th, one level, one year lease, non-smoking, home was completely updated in 2017.
St. Simons
224 Circle Drive
224 Circle Dr St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1612 sqft
This beautifully updated, fully furnished home is walking distance to Redfern Village and many local shopping hotspots and restaurants. Private fenced in backyard with plenty of seating and room to grill out with friends and family.
St. Simons
300 Lantern Walk
300 Lantern Walk, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2532 sqft
Available July 15th, Furnished, non-smoking, one year lease.
17 Hidden Harbor Road
17 Hidden Harbor Rd, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1584 sqft
This Community is gated and at the end of Yacht Road at the waters edge. Community has a in-ground swimming pool and amazing views.
St. Simons
114 Travelers Way
114 Travellers Way St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1600 sqft
Available 5/1/20!!!! Unfurnished Master bedroom has private bath and walk in closet. Dining area Full size washer & dryer 2 Bathrooms Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Range with oven huge storage area below 3 Bedrooms
St. Simons
307 Reserve Lane
307 Reserve Ln St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,680
1772 sqft
NEW(er)Construction townhome -, hardwood flooring downstairs. Master bedroom has a King bed, one guest room has a queen bed, and third bedroom has three twin beds. This home features bright, beachy decor and a well stocked kitchen.