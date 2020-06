Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Completely Renovated One Level Home. 4 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Separate Dining Room and Oversized Family Room. Everything inside is Fresh and New! New Cabinets, Granite Counters and All New Stainless Appliances including Refrigerator. Light and Bright Finishes with Freshly Painted Walls, New Carpet and Luxury Vinyl Flooring. Unit is Entire Upstairs with Separate Driveway and Parking Pad. Convenient to Downtown Dallas.