25 Apartments for rent in Country Club Estates, GA with hardwood floors

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
241 King Cotton Road
241 King Cotton Rd Brunswick 31525, Country Club Estates, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2400 sqft
Gorgeous, updated home with a very open floor plan! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with Bonus is immaculate! It features a formal Dining Room, Beautiful Kitchen with a Stainless Steel refrigerator, Large Family Room and so much more! Tile and hardwood
Results within 1 mile of Country Club Estates
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 11 at 02:38pm
$
3 Units Available
Lanier Landing
820 Scranton Rd, Brunswick, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1196 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. At Lanier Landing, we offer spacious 2 and 3 bedroom villas and townhome apartments in Brunswick, GA for rent. Youll fall in love with our bright, open floor plans and renovated interiors.
Results within 5 miles of Country Club Estates
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
29 Units Available
Odyssey Lake Apartments
100 Odyssey Lake Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,008
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,043
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,294
1403 sqft
Incredible water views within walking distance to area shops. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood floors, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, garages, dog park, and grill area. Trash valet provided.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
20 Units Available
The Retreat at Grande Lake
100 Walden Shores Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1403 sqft
A luxury residential community in a natural setting. This pet-friendly community features a bike share program, playground, business center, and sports courts. The apartments offer updates such as hardwood-style plank flooring and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
34 Units Available
The Enclave
55 Enclave Drive, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Welcome to The Enclave, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Brunswick, GA.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 11 at 02:33pm
4 Units Available
Eagles Pointe
104 Eagles Pointe Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering the most impressive selection of floor plans in all of Brunswick, you are sure you find the perfect home at Eagle’s Pointe! Located midway between Jacksonville, FL and Savannah, GA you will find yourself just minutes away from casual

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
123 South Lake Drive
123 South Lake Dr Brunswick 31525, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1488 sqft
This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home welcomes you with a large living area. Features hardwood floors in the living room and dinning room. Has fresh paint through out the home with updated kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
307 Reserve Lane
307 Reserve Ln St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,680
1772 sqft
NEW(er)Construction townhome -, hardwood flooring downstairs. Master bedroom has a King bed, one guest room has a queen bed, and third bedroom has three twin beds. This home features bright, beachy decor and a well stocked kitchen.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
101 Mariner's Circle
101 Mariners Cir, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2196 sqft
Beautiful new, fully furnished, town home ON THE LAKE w/ 2 car garage is centrally located & minutes from the shopping & dining of the popular south end Village.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Goodyear Park
1 Unit Available
2637 Canary Drive
2637 Canary Dr Brunswick 31520, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1109 sqft
This immaculate three bedroom, two bathroom home is located conveniently to Southeast Georgia Health System and the College of Coastal Georgia.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
199 Promenade Place
199 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
NEW VACANCY in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
192 Promenade Place
192 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
NEW VACANCY in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
506 Reserve Lane
506 Reserve Ln St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,680
1740 sqft
NEW(er)Construction townhome - backs up to Retreat Golf Course for ultimate privacy setting to grill out and relax.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
10 Marina Drive
10 Marina Drive, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1532 sqft
Unfurnished top floor end unit 3 bedroom 3 full bath condo year lease. All new carpet in the bedrooms, living room, dining room have hard wood floors, kitchen and baths all tile floors. Some of the best views on the island.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
301 Reserve Lane
301 Reserve Ln, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,680
1740 sqft
NEW(er)Construction town home - backs up to green space and fence for ultimate privacy setting. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a 1 car attached garage w/ opener.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
30 Waterfront Drive
30 Waterfront Dr, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1532 sqft
Fabulous condo with a view! Unfurnished, new dishwasher, new washing machine, dryer provided. Wood floors, carpet in bdrms, covered balcony with view of waterway.

1 of 19

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
185 Promenade Place
185 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
NEW VACANCY in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
148 Midway Circle
148 Midway Cir, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1841 sqft
AVAILABLE Mid June 2020 for FLETC per diem rental -148 Midway Circle, Brunswick, GA 30 day minimum - GA Coastal Fishing, Boating, Watersports, Kayaking Retreat, Deepwater, Riverfront, 50 foot dock Living the dream at your coastal paradise with

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
402 Maple Street
402 Maple St, St. Simons, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3074 sqft
Centrally located on SSI to restaurants and shopping.

1 of 25

Last updated December 10 at 11:57pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
306 Reserve Lane
306 Reserve Ln St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,840
1740 sqft
NEW(er)Construction town home - backs up to green space and fence for ultimate privacy setting. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a 1 car attached garage w/ opener.
Results within 10 miles of Country Club Estates

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1506 Plantation Point Drive
1506 Plantation Point Dr, Glynn County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1200 sqft
2 beds/baths, screened porch with ceiling fan, covered parking spot with abundance of guest parking, Elevator and wheelchair paved path to elevator, Tennis court, Private pool overlooking Hampton River, next to full service Marina, Custom

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
800 Mallery Street
800 Mallery Street, St. Simons, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unfurnished 1 Bedroom! Located close to the village and biking/walking distance to the beach. Beautiful wood flooring throughout the living/dining and bedroom. Outside deck that overlooks the Village Green Association pool.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
400 Ocean Blvd
400 Ocean Boulevard, St. Simons, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,670
1250 sqft
AVAILABLE ****At $5,670 per month**** INCLUDES UTILITIES, INTERNET, PREMIUM CABLE & EVERY OTHER WEEK MAID SERVICE.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
107 Broad Street
107 Broad Street, Darien, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
Long Term Rental Available - Luxury waterfront penthouse overlooking the Darien River and Waterfront Park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Country Club Estates, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Country Club Estates renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

