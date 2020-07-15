Apartment List
12 Apartments for rent in Yulee, FL with hardwood floors

6 Units Available
Beach House at Amelia
85041 Christian Way, Yulee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1388 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Come home to exquisite apartment living at the Beach House at Amelia.

1 Unit Available
86259 Fortune Drive
86259 Fortune Drive, Yulee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,025
2124 sqft
Come check out this well-kept home in the Hideaway off US Hwy 17 South. Meticulous care of the exterior and interior has been provided.
Results within 5 miles of Yulee

1 Unit Available
76309 Deerwood Drive
76309 Deerwood Drive, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2302 sqft
Close to Jacksonville, Kingsbay and Amelia Island! - 2302 sq. ft. 3BR/2BA Timber Creek Plantation home located in Yulee and within quick access to Fernandina, Jacksonville and Kingsbay. Wood Laminate Floors throughout this home.

1 Unit Available
94233 Gull Point Place
94233 Gull Point Place, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2921 sqft
94233 Gull Point Place Available 08/01/20 Gated community within walking distance to beach. - 2921sf, 4BR/3.5BA custom built home in The Preserve at Summer Beach.

1 Unit Available
1840 Perimeter Park Rd.
1840 Perimeter Park Road West, Fernandina Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1883 sqft
1840 Perimeter Park Rd. Available 08/01/20 Central island location close to beach and shopping - 1883 sf, 3BR/2BA in the much sought after Amelia Park.
Results within 10 miles of Yulee
23 Units Available
Jacksonville North Estates
Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1393 sqft
This complex offers luxury living and impressive amenities. Just off I-95, this is a commuter's paradise. Features include walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, granite counters and custom cabinetry.
37 Units Available
Oceanway
Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1210 sqft
Modern, open floor plans. Patios and balconies. Minutes to Jacksonville International Airport and I-95. Updated stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets and in-unit laundry for convenience. On-site pool, tennis courts and playground. Pet-friendly.
5 Units Available
Turtle Creek
Canopy Creek
11291 Harts Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$720
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located along the Broward River. Air conditioned units feature all kitchen appliances and hook-ups for a washer and dryer. Hardwood and carpet flooring, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and extra storage space.

1 Unit Available
The Cape
3907 Marsh Bluff Dr
3907 Marsh Bluff Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1871 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 with Hardwood Floors Don't wait. - Very Special & spacious 3/2 with Beautiful Wood floors and open floor plan. A must see to believe.

1 Unit Available
286 Natures Bounty Trl
286 Natures Bounty Trail, St. Marys, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
2316 sqft
Gorgeous 5 bedroom with 3 full bath home. Hardwood floors upon entry through the living and dining area. Wall to wall carpet in bedroom. Roomy kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space.

1 Unit Available
Oceanway
2985 CAPTIVA BLUFF RD S
2985 Captiva Bluff Road South, Jacksonville, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,875
3720 sqft
Gorgeous 5 bedroom 3 bath home plus loft and media center upstairs with loads of space! Downstairs large formal living room with beatiful hardwood floors. Nice large open kitchen with corian counter tops and lots of cabinet space.

1 Unit Available
Oceanway
1402 CREEK POINT BLVD
1402 Creek Point Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2539 sqft
**AVAILABLE AUGUST 20th, 2020**Beautiful 4 bedroom,2.5 bathroom home for rent in Dunn Creek Pointe!Boasts almost 2,600 sqft. of living space!Has nice wood plank tile flooring,a separate formal dining room w/ double doors.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Yulee, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Yulee renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

