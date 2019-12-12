4550 Ryan Rd

Amenities

oven refrigerator

Don't be fooled by the outside, this house has plenty of room inside. The home has 3 smaller-sized bedrooms each with a closet and also a big bedroom right off of the living area that could be used as a 4th Bedroom. Also has a big bonus room that could be used as a den. Great dining area with exposed brick walls. Daylight Basement and shed out back are great for storage. To qualify - 1 year on current job grossing at least 3 x rent; No eviction filings and good, verifiable rental history for the past 48 months; All applicants must have do a criminal background check and Credit Score/report as part of the rental history verification. All Applicants employment must be LOCAL to be considered. No pets over 25 pounds (add. fee will apply) Add'l info may be requested to approve application. Fraudulent documents will be turned over to Police for prosecution.