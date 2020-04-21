4058 John Arnold Circle.

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Completely Beautifully Renovated 2 bed 1 bath in an excellent location. New Roof, New Flooring. New paint throughout, "Central AC". Beautiful Bathroom with New Tile, New Toilet and New Bathroom Vanity. Ceiling fans in bedrooms and living room. Brand New Kitchen w/Granite Countertops, Gorgeous Backsplash with New White Cabinets, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Large back yard. Close to I-285 and I-75. Don't miss out on this one! Minimum requirements: 3X rent income, 600+ credit score, no pets, no smokers, positive rental history.