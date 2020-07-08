5160 Scofield Road

Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

***Available Now*** Charming 3BR 2BA brick ranch with lots of gardening potential. You will love your sunny living room with a large picture window. Great home to entertain in. Enjoy cooking in the bright updated eat-in kitchen with appliances. Nice sized main level bedrooms and baths! Enjoy the large, level backyard for outdoor fun. 2 car garage. Close to schools, shopping, and more. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.