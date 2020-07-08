All apartments in College Park
5160 Scofield Road
5160 Scofield Road

5160 Scofield Road · No Longer Available
Location

5160 Scofield Road, College Park, GA 30349

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Available Now*** Charming 3BR 2BA brick ranch with lots of gardening potential. You will love your sunny living room with a large picture window. Great home to entertain in. Enjoy cooking in the bright updated eat-in kitchen with appliances. Nice sized main level bedrooms and baths! Enjoy the large, level backyard for outdoor fun. 2 car garage. Close to schools, shopping, and more. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5160 Scofield Road have any available units?
5160 Scofield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, GA.
Is 5160 Scofield Road currently offering any rent specials?
5160 Scofield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5160 Scofield Road pet-friendly?
No, 5160 Scofield Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 5160 Scofield Road offer parking?
Yes, 5160 Scofield Road offers parking.
Does 5160 Scofield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5160 Scofield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5160 Scofield Road have a pool?
No, 5160 Scofield Road does not have a pool.
Does 5160 Scofield Road have accessible units?
No, 5160 Scofield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5160 Scofield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5160 Scofield Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5160 Scofield Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5160 Scofield Road does not have units with air conditioning.

