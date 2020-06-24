Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly

2883 Lakeshore Dr Available 08/05/19 FURNISHED: Spacious Private 5 Bedroom (7 Beds) Home in College Park with 3 BA, Foosball & HotTub! - **This property is being offered as a fully furnished home and subject to seasonal pricing which varies based on timing of the year. FOR QUESTIONS PLEASE GO ON: www.vrbo.com/934598 to submit an inquiry with your detailed question, for a viewing, for pricing, availability, and/or booking requests. Please note price advertised may be a promotional rate for the first month and may be subject to change at any time, actual accurate pricing for your reservation dates can be found on the vrbo link referenced above once you input your actual dates**



Welcome to the listing of our beautiful Lakeshore property!



The Lakeshore home is a spacious, beautiful, private and fully furnished property that sits on a very large and private lot in a quiet community located in College Park GA. This property is just 9 minutes from the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and only 20-30 minutes from Downtown and Midtown Atlanta, where you can find the Georgia Aquarium, World of Coca Cola, CNN Center, Georgia World Congress Center, and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium (all Downtown) and experience Atlantas finest restaurant and nightlife scene in Midtown. By being easily accessible by freeways and next to major highways, many of Atlantas attractions are within a short commute away (i.e. Six Flags Over Georgia, Stone Mountain Park, etc.).



This is a 5 Bedroom (7 Beds) home with 3 Full Bathrooms, 2 Living Rooms, Family Room, Kitchen, Dining Room, Office Area and Foosball Table. It also has a large private backyard including a patio with outdoor furniture, BBQ gas grill and a Hot Tub. This property sleeps 14 people.



The layout is as follows (see video link):



1. The First Level consists of a large Living Room with TV, Sofa Bed (that pulls out into a Queen size bed), Office Area, Foosball Table and access to the backyard; a large Bedroom with a Queen Bed and a Bunk Bed (Twin on top, Full on bottom), an additional small walk-through room with a Futon (Full Size), access to a full Hallway Bathroom (shower) and to a Laundry Room. The First Level can sleep up to 8 guests.



2. The open floor plan on the Second Level consists of a large Living Room with TV, Dining Room, and a smaller Family Room which flows into the Kitchen with granite countertops, high chairs and access to the patio.



3. The Third Level consists of a Master King Bedroom with TV and full Master Bathroom (stand-up shower), two additional Queen Bedrooms, and a full Hallway Bathroom (combination tub/shower). The Third Level can sleep up to 6 guests.



All Bedrooms include comfortable beds with bedding and 1 set of clean linens for each bed, a nightstand, nightstand lamp, dresser and/or closet to store your clothes during your stay. Clean bath towels & wash cloths (1 per guest) as well as hand towels are provided in each bathroom. The full Kitchen is equipped with all basic dishware, pots & pans, silverware and utensils. Kitchen appliances include microwave, tea pot, standard electric Coffee Maker, etc. (NO pantry items or condiments included due to Food&Drug Regulations). There are comfortable couches, dining table & chairs, and more. There are 3 flat screen HD TVs with Basic Cable (1 in each Living Room + 1 in Master Bedroom) as well as 1 DVR, and 1 DVD player at the property. Free Wi-Fi and high-speed internet are provided as well as an office area with desk, office chair and lamp. A washer and dryer are included as well as an iron, ironing board and 1 hair dryer. A LIMITED starter supply of trash liners, dish soap, dishwasher detergent, paper towels, toilet paper, soap, shampoo & body wash, laundry pods, dryer sheets and disinfecting wipes are provided. The BBQ gas grill has a propane tank & BBQ tools provided. The private backyard with its features is perfect for outdoor entertaining.



Please note that pets are strictly NOT ALLOWED for reservations of less than 30 nights. Pets can get authorized for reservations of 30+ nights with explicit approval by the Management Company in writing prior to arrival; a Pet Fee of $200/pet (non-refundable) as well as a higher Refundable Damage Deposit, current vaccination reports and additional acceptance of our Pet Rules are required. Any evidence of unapproved pets will result in the forfeiture of the Refundable Damage Deposit.



Whether this will be a family vacation, a business trip, or just a convenient home to visit the surrounding area, our Lakeshore home offers an excellent and comfortable stay in Atlanta. Please inquire with your requested dates in order to receive availability and pricing information.



Please note that rates include all Utilities and Property Services (Water, Power, Gas, Sewer, Trash Service, Cable TV, High Speed Internet, Landscaping, and Pool/Hot Tub Service (if applicable), an estimated value of $400 - $600 per month).



Thank you for inquiring and we look forward to hosting you in our home. Feel free to check out our other listings as well.



