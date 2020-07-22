All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated May 9 2019 at 2:34 AM

1206 Ling Dr

1206 Ling Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1206 Ling Way, Cobb County, GA 30168

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 Ling Dr have any available units?
1206 Ling Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1206 Ling Dr have?
Some of 1206 Ling Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 Ling Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Ling Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Ling Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1206 Ling Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1206 Ling Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1206 Ling Dr offers parking.
Does 1206 Ling Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 Ling Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Ling Dr have a pool?
No, 1206 Ling Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1206 Ling Dr have accessible units?
No, 1206 Ling Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Ling Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1206 Ling Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1206 Ling Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1206 Ling Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
