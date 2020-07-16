All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 3928 Brookgate Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
3928 Brookgate Court
Last updated October 12 2019 at 3:22 PM

3928 Brookgate Court

3928 Brookgate Ct · (678) 223-0540
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3928 Brookgate Ct, Clayton County, GA 30294

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,445

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2174 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Main Street Renewal home is currently being made ready for you and will be available soon. Act quickly as most of our homes lease prior to available date. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3928 Brookgate Court have any available units?
3928 Brookgate Court has a unit available for $1,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3928 Brookgate Court currently offering any rent specials?
3928 Brookgate Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3928 Brookgate Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3928 Brookgate Court is pet friendly.
Does 3928 Brookgate Court offer parking?
No, 3928 Brookgate Court does not offer parking.
Does 3928 Brookgate Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3928 Brookgate Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3928 Brookgate Court have a pool?
No, 3928 Brookgate Court does not have a pool.
Does 3928 Brookgate Court have accessible units?
No, 3928 Brookgate Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3928 Brookgate Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3928 Brookgate Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3928 Brookgate Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3928 Brookgate Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3928 Brookgate Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park at Mt. Zion
701 Mount Zion Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky
Morrow, GA 30260

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity