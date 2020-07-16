All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:50 PM

3012 Bretton Drive

3012 Bretton Drive · (404) 948-3050
Location

3012 Bretton Drive, Clayton County, GA 30273

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,389

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1826 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
One month free rent if move in by 6/25 (applied to first full months rent). Minimum 14 month lease term.

Beautiful home 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home featuring a beautiful exterior, large sunlit windows, and a spacious carport. Home features a spacious open floorplan, a chefs kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space, with all updated appliances. Large bedrooms with nice closets and a large outdoor area great for entertaining complete this home.

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3012 Bretton Drive have any available units?
3012 Bretton Drive has a unit available for $1,389 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3012 Bretton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3012 Bretton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3012 Bretton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3012 Bretton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3012 Bretton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3012 Bretton Drive offers parking.
Does 3012 Bretton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3012 Bretton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3012 Bretton Drive have a pool?
No, 3012 Bretton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3012 Bretton Drive have accessible units?
No, 3012 Bretton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3012 Bretton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3012 Bretton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3012 Bretton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3012 Bretton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
