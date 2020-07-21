All apartments in Clayton County
2982 Botany Drive
Last updated March 15 2020 at 3:17 PM

2982 Botany Drive

2982 Botany Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2982 Botany Drive, Clayton County, GA 30236

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2982 Botany Drive have any available units?
2982 Botany Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 2982 Botany Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2982 Botany Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2982 Botany Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2982 Botany Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2982 Botany Drive offer parking?
No, 2982 Botany Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2982 Botany Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2982 Botany Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2982 Botany Drive have a pool?
No, 2982 Botany Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2982 Botany Drive have accessible units?
No, 2982 Botany Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2982 Botany Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2982 Botany Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2982 Botany Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2982 Botany Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
