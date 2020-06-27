3611 Cobble Mill Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

MUST SEE, FULLY RENOVATED 2/2.5 in Clarkson - Beautiful town-home with 2 large bedrooms upstairs each with its own bathroom. A finished basement with 2 large rooms. The unit was just renovated with hardwood floors, completely new kitchen, granite counters throughout and stainless steel appliances



The town home is located is a quite subdivision, just off of Ponce De Leon- Great location with easy access to i285 and Mountain Industrial blvd



For inquiries please call 678-694-1612



(RLNE5064638)