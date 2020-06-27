All apartments in Clarkston
3611 Cobble Mill Ln
Last updated August 5 2019 at 1:17 PM

3611 Cobble Mill Ln

3611 Cobble Mill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3611 Cobble Mill Lane, Clarkston, GA 30021
Clarkston

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
MUST SEE, FULLY RENOVATED 2/2.5 in Clarkson - Beautiful town-home with 2 large bedrooms upstairs each with its own bathroom. A finished basement with 2 large rooms. The unit was just renovated with hardwood floors, completely new kitchen, granite counters throughout and stainless steel appliances

MUST SEE INSIDE !!

The town home is located is a quite subdivision, just off of Ponce De Leon- Great location with easy access to i285 and Mountain Industrial blvd

For inquiries please call 678-694-1612

(RLNE5064638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3611 Cobble Mill Ln have any available units?
3611 Cobble Mill Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clarkston, GA.
What amenities does 3611 Cobble Mill Ln have?
Some of 3611 Cobble Mill Ln's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3611 Cobble Mill Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3611 Cobble Mill Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3611 Cobble Mill Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3611 Cobble Mill Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clarkston.
Does 3611 Cobble Mill Ln offer parking?
No, 3611 Cobble Mill Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3611 Cobble Mill Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3611 Cobble Mill Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3611 Cobble Mill Ln have a pool?
No, 3611 Cobble Mill Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3611 Cobble Mill Ln have accessible units?
No, 3611 Cobble Mill Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3611 Cobble Mill Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3611 Cobble Mill Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3611 Cobble Mill Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3611 Cobble Mill Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
