7445 Little Fawn Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

4 Sided Brick & Beautiful! 3 Bedroom / 1.5 Bathroom Home in Palmetto! - Check out this Beautiful Brick Home! Its Huge Yard is Perfect for Entertaining! Features include Wood-floored Entry area, Stylish Eat-in Kitchen area, Cozy Carpet in Living Room, and Master bedroom with a full Ensuite Bath! Also features an Attached Garage, and Screened-in Front Porch - perfect for an early morning cup of coffee!



Don't delay on this great find - Visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2730881)