7266 Tiderace Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Gift your family with the perfect home this holiday season! This beautiful 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom home is located in the sought after Crossroads subdivision and ready for immediate move-in! This property was recently renovated from top to bottom and not one shortcut was taken. Upon entry you will be happy to see beautiful hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout the common areas. The kitchen comes equipped with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and vinyl flooring. All bedrooms are located upstairs on the top level of the property. Each bedroom is ample in size with closet space to match. The garage is automated and can fit up to (2) vehicles. Exterior wise the backyard is spacious enough for your children to play freely. What more can you ask for in a home? All it's missing is Y-O-U! Do your family a favor by applying today versus tomorrow!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.