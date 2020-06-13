Apartment List
/
GA
/
cartersville
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

26 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Cartersville, GA

Finding an apartment in Cartersville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Somerset Club Apartments
91 Somerset Club Dr SE, Cartersville, GA
1 Bedroom
$765
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$912
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$994
1209 sqft
Ideal location. Ideal price. Ideal lifestyle. Somerset Club Apartments in Cartersville, GA is located off Smiley Ingram Road, with easy access to Interstate 75 and Canton Highway.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
6 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments (GA)
531 Grassdale Rd, Cartersville, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy serene apartment units that include a fireplace and spacious walk-in closets. The grounds have fitness-friendly amenities, including a large pool, a volleyball court and a tennis court. Situated off Grassdale Road near the Cartersville Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
2 Units Available
The Vineyards
11 Sheffield Pl, Cartersville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1200 sqft
Located close to plenty of dining, shopping and entertainment options. Units offer washer/dryer hookup, ice maker, walk-in closets and more. Community includes gym, parking, clubhouse and pool.
Results within 5 miles of Cartersville

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
82 Shepard Court
82 Shepard Ct, Paulding County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3370 sqft
Almost new (one year old) Luxury Farm House in Culde Sac in Swim Community. 5 Bedrooms 4 Baths. - Almost new. All upgrades including White gourmet kitchen with Stainless appliances and marble counters. Culdesac Lot. Daylight Basement.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
550 Browning Cir
550 Browning Circle, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1115 sqft
Charming three bedrooms/two bathrooms single family house in Acworth.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
292 Hunt Creek Drive
292 Hunt Creek Drive, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1940 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
4950 Cedar St.
4950 Cedar St SE, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1250 sqft
ALL NEW 3BR/2Bth open floor plan spacious home with island. As a Resident of the newly developed Allatoona Village, Residents receive private access to Lake Allatoona via trails, use of community’s shared green spaces, pet park, and gazebo.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
43 Culver Ridge Drive
43 Culver Ridge Dr, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1601 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 10 miles of Cartersville
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,054
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,443
1425 sqft
Find your new home at Walden Ridge Apartments in Kennesaw, GA! Experience all of the comforts you have come to expect in your new apartment home surpassed with additional amenities and unparalleled service.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
22 Units Available
The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1139 sqft
Pet-friendly community with easy access to I-75 and Hwy 92. Close to Lake Allatoona, outlet stores, restaurants and entertainment. Amenities include a pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, patio and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
The Bauer
4801 Baker Grove Rd NW, Acworth, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to The Bauer, a charming community that fuses small town atmosphere with world-class culture.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
The Archer in Acworth
5360 Cherokee St, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Opening Summer 2020. Great outdoors, great indoors. Nestled among beautiful lakes in the charming town of Acworth, Georgia, The Archer is an every day getaway.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
4227 Zephyrhills Drive
4227 Zephyrhills Drive, Acworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1416 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
162 Aztec Way Southeast
162 Aztec Way Southeast, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2100 sqft
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
1759 Windchime Court Northwest
1759 Windchime Court Northwest, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1754 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
321 Bethel Drive
321 Bethel Drive, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2270 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
11 Moss Lane
11 Moss Lane, Euharlee, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,675
2040 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
411 Bennett Farms Place
411 Bennett Farms Place, Cherokee County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
2088 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
1903 Flat Creek Court Northwest
1903 Flat Creek Court Northwest, Cobb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,745
3249 sqft
Make yourself at home in this 2 story home on cul-de-sac lot with private backyard setting, large deck & patio below.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
37 Fieldcrest Drive
37 Fieldcrest Drive, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
2060 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. Hurry and apply since this promotional offer won't last for long.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2845 Appling Way
2845 Appling Way Northwest, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1424 sqft
Renovated Rental Available NOW. Brand new flooring throughout. New refrigerator with bonus refrigerator in garage. New custom windows, new deck and new dishwasher. Brand new a/c, remote control ceiling fans and new lighting. Fenced yard.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
110 Park Forest Drive
110 Park Forest Drive Northwest, Acworth, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2060 sqft
MOVE IN READY! Brand new flooring and fresh paint. New dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator.4 Bedroom 2.5 bath home in Kennesaw. Neighborhood features playground and pool. No previous evictions. Dogs ok with pet deposit on case by case basis.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
214 Ellis Lane
214 Ellis Ln, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1084 sqft
Brand new end unit townhome ready by 5/15/2020! Upgrades everywhere and a great view from your private back yard and patio.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
215 Kiowa Ct
215 Kiowa Court Southeast, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1776 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
City Guide for Cartersville, GA

Cartersville is home to the second largest art museum in Georgia Booth Western Art Museum. So yes, there are plenty of coffee shops in Cartersville.

Northwest of Atlanta is the small town called Cartersville one of the quaintest and most charming little towns in Georgia. Cartersville was established in the 1850s and it sits in the beautiful rolling hills of northern Georgia. Cartersville offers an idyllic country life if you are looking to live somewhere sleepy and quiet its truly a country town, and its right nearby Red Top Mountain State Park and Lodge and Allatoona Lake. But it also is close enough to Atlanta that its sleepiness is escapable if youre in need of some entertainment. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Cartersville, GA

Finding an apartment in Cartersville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Cartersville 2 BedroomsCartersville 3 BedroomsCartersville Apartments with BalconyCartersville Apartments with Garage
Cartersville Apartments with GymCartersville Apartments with ParkingCartersville Apartments with Pool
Cartersville Apartments with Washer-DryerCartersville Dog Friendly ApartmentsCartersville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAChattanooga, TNSandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GA
Jonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College