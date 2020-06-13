26 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Cartersville, GA
Cartersville is home to the second largest art museum in Georgia Booth Western Art Museum. So yes, there are plenty of coffee shops in Cartersville.
Northwest of Atlanta is the small town called Cartersville one of the quaintest and most charming little towns in Georgia. Cartersville was established in the 1850s and it sits in the beautiful rolling hills of northern Georgia. Cartersville offers an idyllic country life if you are looking to live somewhere sleepy and quiet its truly a country town, and its right nearby Red Top Mountain State Park and Lodge and Allatoona Lake. But it also is close enough to Atlanta that its sleepiness is escapable if youre in need of some entertainment. See more
Finding an apartment in Cartersville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.