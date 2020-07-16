230 Sage Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel range

Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home!



Located at the edge of Hickory Log Creek is Moss Pointe, a private gated community featuring newly built homes on freshly sodded lots. Moss Pointe is only 12 minutes north of downtown Canton, GA which provides a wide variety of home good stores and opportunities for leisure fulfillment. Residents at Moss Pointe will have the comfort knowing they are a short drive to the nearest hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee, as well as a range of excellent Cherokee County schools including elementary, middle, and high schools. And don’t worry about having to maintain the landscape of your beautiful new home! Mandatory landscape care and maintenance is included for a $95 monthly fee.



Directions from Atlanta: Travel North on I-75 to 575. Follow 575 until you pass through Canton and intersect with Canton Hwy. Take a right onto Canton Hwy, following it until you see Fate Conn Rd on your left. Take a left onto Fate Conn Rd and continue for 1.5 miles. The entrance gate of Moss Pointe will be on your left.



Be the first to live in this brand-new home! The Timberland is a spacious 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home. This pet friendly home has over 2,300 sq/ft of living space with a two-car garage and features a dining room perfect for hosting dinner guests. ResiBuilt Homes include granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, blinds throughout the home, large closets and durable Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring. To find more information visit our website at Resibuilt.com or click Available Homes & Apply Here! and see how easy it is!



As you search for your next home beware of fraudulent rental postings. We work in tandem with a professional property management company, WRIPM, who treats each client equally with dignity and respect. If you feel that someone other than ResiBuilt Homes or WRIPM is trying to lease one of our properties to you, please contact ResiBuilt directly at leasing@resibuilt.com or call 470-202-9880 to speak with one of our leasing specialists. Happy home hunting :-D

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.