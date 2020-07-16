All apartments in Carroll County
Find more places like 230 Sage Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carroll County, GA
/
230 Sage Drive
Last updated February 18 2020 at 5:32 PM

230 Sage Drive

230 Sage Drive · (770) 691-0333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

230 Sage Drive, Carroll County, GA 30116

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,875

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2361 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home!

Located at the edge of Hickory Log Creek is Moss Pointe, a private gated community featuring newly built homes on freshly sodded lots. Moss Pointe is only 12 minutes north of downtown Canton, GA which provides a wide variety of home good stores and opportunities for leisure fulfillment. Residents at Moss Pointe will have the comfort knowing they are a short drive to the nearest hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee, as well as a range of excellent Cherokee County schools including elementary, middle, and high schools. And don’t worry about having to maintain the landscape of your beautiful new home! Mandatory landscape care and maintenance is included for a $95 monthly fee.

Directions from Atlanta: Travel North on I-75 to 575. Follow 575 until you pass through Canton and intersect with Canton Hwy. Take a right onto Canton Hwy, following it until you see Fate Conn Rd on your left. Take a left onto Fate Conn Rd and continue for 1.5 miles. The entrance gate of Moss Pointe will be on your left.

Be the first to live in this brand-new home! The Timberland is a spacious 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home. This pet friendly home has over 2,300 sq/ft of living space with a two-car garage and features a dining room perfect for hosting dinner guests. ResiBuilt Homes include granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, blinds throughout the home, large closets and durable Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring. To find more information visit our website at Resibuilt.com or click Available Homes & Apply Here! and see how easy it is!

As you search for your next home beware of fraudulent rental postings. We work in tandem with a professional property management company, WRIPM, who treats each client equally with dignity and respect. If you feel that someone other than ResiBuilt Homes or WRIPM is trying to lease one of our properties to you, please contact ResiBuilt directly at leasing@resibuilt.com or call 470-202-9880 to speak with one of our leasing specialists. Happy home hunting :-D
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Sage Drive have any available units?
230 Sage Drive has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 230 Sage Drive have?
Some of 230 Sage Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Sage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
230 Sage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Sage Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 Sage Drive is pet friendly.
Does 230 Sage Drive offer parking?
Yes, 230 Sage Drive offers parking.
Does 230 Sage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Sage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Sage Drive have a pool?
No, 230 Sage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 230 Sage Drive have accessible units?
No, 230 Sage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Sage Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 Sage Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 Sage Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 Sage Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 230 Sage Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hickory Falls
801 NE Hickory Level Rd
Villa Rica, GA 30180
Wildwood at Villa Rica
540 S Carroll Rd
Villa Rica, GA 30180

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA
Stockbridge, GAAuburn, ALCanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GACarrollton, GAVilla Rica, GAHiram, GADallas, GAPowder Springs, GALithia Springs, GA
Austell, GAUnion City, GAFairburn, GATyrone, GAPeachtree City, GAMableton, GAAcworth, GAFair Oaks, GACartersville, GAEast Point, GAFayetteville, GACollege Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Auburn UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity