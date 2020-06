Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking clubhouse furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Incredible opportunity to live in a fully-furnished townhome in a serene 20-acre co-housing community, East Lake Commons. Just minutes from Oakhurst and downtown Decatur, the community offers an Organic farm, Nature trails, a private lake and a clubhouse. All utilities, except cable, included. This home is available until the end of June, 2019.