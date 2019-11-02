All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Last updated November 2 2019

3653 Glen Mora Dr

3653 Glen Mora Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3653 Glen Mora Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Chandler

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Family can enjoy 4 bed/2.0 baths, living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, new stove and refrigerator, and a family room adjacent to laundry area. Patio to relax, eat, and have fun in the large fenced backyard.
One bedroom is conveniently located on the main level. There is a full bath on the main level.
A day after work, spend the evening overlooking your neighborhood on the front porch or the front balcony.
Imagine all of this for only $1375.00/mo, $1375.00 security deposit.
This property is managed by a responsible owner using Avail.co landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3653 Glen Mora Dr have any available units?
3653 Glen Mora Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 3653 Glen Mora Dr have?
Some of 3653 Glen Mora Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3653 Glen Mora Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3653 Glen Mora Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3653 Glen Mora Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3653 Glen Mora Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 3653 Glen Mora Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3653 Glen Mora Dr offers parking.
Does 3653 Glen Mora Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3653 Glen Mora Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3653 Glen Mora Dr have a pool?
No, 3653 Glen Mora Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3653 Glen Mora Dr have accessible units?
No, 3653 Glen Mora Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3653 Glen Mora Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3653 Glen Mora Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3653 Glen Mora Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3653 Glen Mora Dr has units with air conditioning.
