Candler-McAfee, GA
3565 Glenwood Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3565 Glenwood Road

3565 Glenwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

3565 Glenwood Road, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Glenwood Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
MOVE IN SPECIAL: SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND MONTH FREE IF DEPOSIT BY OCTOBER 5TH ( NOT APPLICABLE FOR SECTION 8)

Charming 3 Br 1.5 Ba - 4 Sided Brick Ranch W/ Huge Wooded Lot In Sought After East Lake. Hardwood Floors, And Much More. Living/Dining Area Flow Into Kitchen. The Open Flow Makes It A Perfect Home To Entertain In. Painted Paneling In Den Give This Home A Cottage Feel. Enjoy A Backyard Barbecue In The Large, Level, Fenced In Backyard. Close Proximity To East Lake Golf Club. This home is available for Housing Choice Vouchers.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed.

County: Dekalb
Subdivision: East Lake
Year:1957
Sq Ft: 1135
3 BR /1.5 BA

Schools:
Elementary: Toney
Middle: Columbia
High: Columbia
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Schedule a Self Showing
Smoking: No

Year Built: 1957
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3565 Glenwood Road have any available units?
3565 Glenwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
Is 3565 Glenwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
3565 Glenwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3565 Glenwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 3565 Glenwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 3565 Glenwood Road offer parking?
No, 3565 Glenwood Road does not offer parking.
Does 3565 Glenwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3565 Glenwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3565 Glenwood Road have a pool?
No, 3565 Glenwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 3565 Glenwood Road have accessible units?
No, 3565 Glenwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3565 Glenwood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3565 Glenwood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3565 Glenwood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3565 Glenwood Road does not have units with air conditioning.

