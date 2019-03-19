3565 Glenwood Road

Amenities

hardwood floors bbq/grill

MOVE IN SPECIAL: SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND MONTH FREE IF DEPOSIT BY OCTOBER 5TH ( NOT APPLICABLE FOR SECTION 8)



Charming 3 Br 1.5 Ba - 4 Sided Brick Ranch W/ Huge Wooded Lot In Sought After East Lake. Hardwood Floors, And Much More. Living/Dining Area Flow Into Kitchen. The Open Flow Makes It A Perfect Home To Entertain In. Painted Paneling In Den Give This Home A Cottage Feel. Enjoy A Backyard Barbecue In The Large, Level, Fenced In Backyard. Close Proximity To East Lake Golf Club. This home is available for Housing Choice Vouchers.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed.



County: Dekalb

Subdivision: East Lake

Year:1957

Sq Ft: 1135

3 BR /1.5 BA



Schools:

Elementary: Toney

Middle: Columbia

High: Columbia

To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:



Schedule a Self Showing

Smoking: No



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.