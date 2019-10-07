3563 Troutdale Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel bbq/grill

It doesn't get any better than this!! 5 Bed/3 Bath Gem in Decatur!! - It doesn't get any better than this!! 5 Bed/3 Bath Gem in Decatur!!



This newly renovated home on cul-de-sac offers everything you could ask for. 5 HUGE bedrooms and 3 generous bathrooms. Gorgeous hardwood floors, new stainless fridge, new countertops, formal dining room, living room and a family room.



Private master bathroom and his & her closets complete the master suite. 2 additional bedrooms, a hall bath, and laundry closet round out the 3rd floor. Eat-in kitchen, dining room and living room on the main floor. Family room, additional bath, laundry/utility room and 2 more bedrooms complete this beautiful home.

Wesley Chapel shopping less than 10 minutes away. Downtown Atlanta 15 minutes (without traffic, of course). Hartsfield Jackson Int'l Airport 22 minutes.

The backyard patio awaits your gas grill to bar-b-que steaks and burgers.



Interested in seeing this home? We offer self viewing for your convenience. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience between 7am and 7pm.



Still want more info, contact Shay Crawford at 404-662-1191. She is a Cordia Management leasing agent and can help schedule a showing and go over our renter criteria.



We love PETS so plan to bring yours. We do charge a non refundable pet fee and the monthly rent goes up $25 per pet. There are no breed or size restrictions. Your four-legged friends will love this beautiful un-fenced yard.



Our renter criteria includes:

1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account to make online rental payments

2. No EVICTIONS IN THE LAST 3YRS, No outstanding Balance at ALL!

3. No Sexual or Violent Felonies

4. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history

5. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x's the rent NET(Rent 1428.00 = your take home pay must be $4284.00)

6. 1 year lease

7. Must be 18 to apply

8. No credit card in collections over $500



We currently do not except SEC8



Must be 18 to apply - $60.00 Application Fee per applicant



Tenant is required to have liability insurance and provide proof of coverage or be enrolled thru Cordia Management.



