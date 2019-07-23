All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Find more places like 3516 Springrun Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
3516 Springrun Drive
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:27 AM

3516 Springrun Drive

3516 Springrun Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Candler-McAfee
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3516 Springrun Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Chandler

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome Home Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in a quiet, established community. This home boasts new exterior / interior paint and new flooring throughout. The main level features double windows on 3 sides of the living and dining area which provides abundant sunlight. There are 4 spacious bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom features a large walk-in closet, master bath has a deep soaking jacuzzi tub and a separate shower. This home also has a large 2 car garage with plenty of space for storage and outdoor activity equipment. The community features a swimming pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3516 Springrun Drive have any available units?
3516 Springrun Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 3516 Springrun Drive have?
Some of 3516 Springrun Drive's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3516 Springrun Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3516 Springrun Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3516 Springrun Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3516 Springrun Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 3516 Springrun Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3516 Springrun Drive offers parking.
Does 3516 Springrun Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3516 Springrun Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3516 Springrun Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3516 Springrun Drive has a pool.
Does 3516 Springrun Drive have accessible units?
No, 3516 Springrun Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3516 Springrun Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3516 Springrun Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3516 Springrun Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3516 Springrun Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Candler-McAfee 2 BedroomsCandler-McAfee 3 Bedrooms
Candler-McAfee Apartments with ParkingCandler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Candler-McAfee Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College