3516 Springrun Drive

Welcome Home Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in a quiet, established community. This home boasts new exterior / interior paint and new flooring throughout. The main level features double windows on 3 sides of the living and dining area which provides abundant sunlight. There are 4 spacious bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom features a large walk-in closet, master bath has a deep soaking jacuzzi tub and a separate shower. This home also has a large 2 car garage with plenty of space for storage and outdoor activity equipment. The community features a swimming pool.