Last updated July 17 2019 at 11:25 PM

3442 Elgin Drive

3442 Elgin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3442 Elgin Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Chandler

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic rental in HOT Decatur! This home boasts spacious bedrooms, large kitchen with upgraded appliances, white cabinets, washer & dryer and tons of space to prep and cook. Hardwood floors throughout the entire home, and updated paint. This 4bed/2bath is spacious and homey, there is plenty of room for entertaining in the living/dining area. The backyard is fenced, perfect for dog lovers! Porch in front for people and garage in back. This home is minutes from DT Decatur, East Atlanta and highways 285/20. Make this your own before it is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3442 Elgin Drive have any available units?
3442 Elgin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 3442 Elgin Drive have?
Some of 3442 Elgin Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3442 Elgin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3442 Elgin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3442 Elgin Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3442 Elgin Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3442 Elgin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3442 Elgin Drive offers parking.
Does 3442 Elgin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3442 Elgin Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3442 Elgin Drive have a pool?
No, 3442 Elgin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3442 Elgin Drive have accessible units?
No, 3442 Elgin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3442 Elgin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3442 Elgin Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3442 Elgin Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3442 Elgin Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
