3442 Elgin Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fantastic rental in HOT Decatur! This home boasts spacious bedrooms, large kitchen with upgraded appliances, white cabinets, washer & dryer and tons of space to prep and cook. Hardwood floors throughout the entire home, and updated paint. This 4bed/2bath is spacious and homey, there is plenty of room for entertaining in the living/dining area. The backyard is fenced, perfect for dog lovers! Porch in front for people and garage in back. This home is minutes from DT Decatur, East Atlanta and highways 285/20. Make this your own before it is gone!