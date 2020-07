Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Renovated Mid Century home with fireplace, hardwood floors, new fixtures and appliances. Newer roof, HVAC and windows to help with keeping costs down. Covered front porch and uncovered back patio give plenty of space to hang out out doors. Large back yard with shade tree. Mud / Laundry room with access from carport.