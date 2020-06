Amenities

LUXURY RANCH HOME JUST 15 MINUTES FROM MIDTOWN ATLANTA! No expense spared in this beautiful renovated 1960s ranch home. Three bedrooms plus 2 baths, including a large master bedroom with en suite bathroom featuring a custom shower. Designer kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops with open concept design PLUS hardwood floors and elegant recessed lights. Separate laundry area with generous storage space. Double carport and quiet, fenced backyard with private deck.