Last updated May 1 2019 at 9:43 AM

3127 Columbia Woods Dr

3127 Columbia Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3127 Columbia Woods Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Entire home has been updated. This rental will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3127 Columbia Woods Dr have any available units?
3127 Columbia Woods Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 3127 Columbia Woods Dr have?
Some of 3127 Columbia Woods Dr's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3127 Columbia Woods Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3127 Columbia Woods Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3127 Columbia Woods Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3127 Columbia Woods Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 3127 Columbia Woods Dr offer parking?
No, 3127 Columbia Woods Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3127 Columbia Woods Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3127 Columbia Woods Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3127 Columbia Woods Dr have a pool?
No, 3127 Columbia Woods Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3127 Columbia Woods Dr have accessible units?
No, 3127 Columbia Woods Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3127 Columbia Woods Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3127 Columbia Woods Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3127 Columbia Woods Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3127 Columbia Woods Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

