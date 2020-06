Amenities

Just Reduced!!!***Available Now*** Move right into this one level cottage in a quiet neighborhood that features a sunny kitchen with beautiful marble back splash and granite counter tops. Spacious living/dining room. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Large backyard and 1 car carport with access to the home. Do not miss out on seeing this home. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



High School: Columbia High School

Middle School: Columbia Middle School

Elementary School: Toney Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.