2553 Lloyd Road

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This beautifully maintained duplex is ready for move in! Fresh new paint! Brand new appliances! It has 3 spacious bedrooms with 1 bathroom. Large open living area and a shared deck. Assigned parking. Close to the Mall! All electric . All utilities paid by tenant. All showings through www.rently.com. Please allow a minimum of 48 hours for showing approval.



HNN Atlanta Inc.

404-464-8087

1518 Monroe Drive

Atlanta GA 30324

www.hnnatlanta.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now

