Candler-McAfee, GA
2553 Lloyd Road
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

2553 Lloyd Road

2553 Lloyd Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2553 Lloyd Rd, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This beautifully maintained duplex is ready for move in! Fresh new paint! Brand new appliances! It has 3 spacious bedrooms with 1 bathroom. Large open living area and a shared deck. Assigned parking. Close to the Mall! All electric . All utilities paid by tenant. All showings through www.rently.com. Please allow a minimum of 48 hours for showing approval.

We do not advertise on Craigslist.

Self Touring Option @ www.rently.com

Exclusively marketed by:

HNN Atlanta Inc.
404-464-8087
1518 Monroe Drive
Atlanta GA 30324
www.hnnatlanta.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2553 Lloyd Road have any available units?
2553 Lloyd Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 2553 Lloyd Road have?
Some of 2553 Lloyd Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2553 Lloyd Road currently offering any rent specials?
2553 Lloyd Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2553 Lloyd Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2553 Lloyd Road is pet friendly.
Does 2553 Lloyd Road offer parking?
Yes, 2553 Lloyd Road offers parking.
Does 2553 Lloyd Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2553 Lloyd Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2553 Lloyd Road have a pool?
No, 2553 Lloyd Road does not have a pool.
Does 2553 Lloyd Road have accessible units?
No, 2553 Lloyd Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2553 Lloyd Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2553 Lloyd Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2553 Lloyd Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2553 Lloyd Road does not have units with air conditioning.

