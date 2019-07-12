2416 Tilson Road

Amenities
Cozy Ranch in Decatur, GA! - This cozy ranch is located off of I-20 and Candler Rd. in Decatur. It has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. There is a den with a fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout. Screened in back porch. Large fenced in backyard.
We are not accepting any Section 8 tenants! NO PETS!
Tenant will be required to take over ADT payment for security system($45 a month).
If you meet all of the following qualifications:
No bankruptcies(They have to be discharged).
No evictions.
No judgements.
No more than 3 open accounts on credit.
(Medical bills and student loans are excluded)
Good rental history.
Earn 3 times the rent.
Verifiable income
Criminal background check. No criminal history.
For more information or to schedule a viewing,Text Redessa Brown at (678) 674-7769.
Apply online: www.mmgmgt.com
Application fee $35.00 per adult 18 yrs or older. Please upload ID and 30 days of income verification.
(RLNE2844163)