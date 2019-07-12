All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Candler-McAfee, GA
2416 Tilson Road
2416 Tilson Road

2416 Tilson Road · No Longer Available
Candler-McAfee
Location

2416 Tilson Road, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Cozy Ranch in Decatur, GA! - This cozy ranch is located off of I-20 and Candler Rd. in Decatur. It has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. There is a den with a fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout. Screened in back porch. Large fenced in backyard.

We are not accepting any Section 8 tenants! NO PETS!

Tenant will be required to take over ADT payment for security system($45 a month).

If you meet all of the following qualifications:

No bankruptcies(They have to be discharged).
No evictions.
No judgements.
No more than 3 open accounts on credit.
(Medical bills and student loans are excluded)
Good rental history.
Earn 3 times the rent.
Verifiable income
Criminal background check. No criminal history.

For more information or to schedule a viewing,Text Redessa Brown at (678) 674-7769.

Apply online: www.mmgmgt.com

Application fee $35.00 per adult 18 yrs or older. Please upload ID and 30 days of income verification.

(RLNE2844163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2416 Tilson Road have any available units?
2416 Tilson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
Is 2416 Tilson Road currently offering any rent specials?
2416 Tilson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2416 Tilson Road pet-friendly?
No, 2416 Tilson Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 2416 Tilson Road offer parking?
No, 2416 Tilson Road does not offer parking.
Does 2416 Tilson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2416 Tilson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2416 Tilson Road have a pool?
No, 2416 Tilson Road does not have a pool.
Does 2416 Tilson Road have accessible units?
No, 2416 Tilson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2416 Tilson Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2416 Tilson Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2416 Tilson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2416 Tilson Road does not have units with air conditioning.
