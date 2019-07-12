2416 Tilson Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8

Cozy Ranch in Decatur, GA! - This cozy ranch is located off of I-20 and Candler Rd. in Decatur. It has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. There is a den with a fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout. Screened in back porch. Large fenced in backyard.



We are not accepting any Section 8 tenants! NO PETS!



Tenant will be required to take over ADT payment for security system($45 a month).



If you meet all of the following qualifications:



No bankruptcies(They have to be discharged).

No evictions.

No judgements.

No more than 3 open accounts on credit.

(Medical bills and student loans are excluded)

Good rental history.

Earn 3 times the rent.

Verifiable income

Criminal background check. No criminal history.



For more information or to schedule a viewing,Text Redessa Brown at (678) 674-7769.



Apply online: www.mmgmgt.com



Application fee $35.00 per adult 18 yrs or older. Please upload ID and 30 days of income verification.



