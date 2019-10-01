2406 Glenrock dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

You will fall in love with this GORGEOUS Bright & Spacious 5 BDR/2 BATH home in DECATUR!! This completely remodeled single family home features: Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the home, Fresh paint, Family room w/ Bay Windows Overlooking Landscaped Front Yard Spacious kitchen w/ all GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, CHERRY Cabinetry and STAINLESS STEEL Appliances. This unit has 3 Large bedrooms and 1 full bathrooms on main level and fully remodeled lower level complete with 2 Bedrooms and full bathroom. This home has amazing curb appeal, with large beautifully landscaped front yard and deck looking over the massive fenced in backyard perfect for barbecues & gatherings! This beautiful home is located on a quiet street minutes from I-285 and downtown Decatur!!! Shopping & restaurants are a short drive away!