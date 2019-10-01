All apartments in Candler-McAfee
2406 Glenrock dr

2406 Glenrock Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2406 Glenrock Dr, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
You will fall in love with this GORGEOUS Bright & Spacious 5 BDR/2 BATH home in DECATUR!! This completely remodeled single family home features: Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the home, Fresh paint, Family room w/ Bay Windows Overlooking Landscaped Front Yard Spacious kitchen w/ all GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, CHERRY Cabinetry and STAINLESS STEEL Appliances. This unit has 3 Large bedrooms and 1 full bathrooms on main level and fully remodeled lower level complete with 2 Bedrooms and full bathroom. This home has amazing curb appeal, with large beautifully landscaped front yard and deck looking over the massive fenced in backyard perfect for barbecues & gatherings! This beautiful home is located on a quiet street minutes from I-285 and downtown Decatur!!! Shopping & restaurants are a short drive away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2406 Glenrock dr have any available units?
2406 Glenrock dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 2406 Glenrock dr have?
Some of 2406 Glenrock dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2406 Glenrock dr currently offering any rent specials?
2406 Glenrock dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2406 Glenrock dr pet-friendly?
No, 2406 Glenrock dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 2406 Glenrock dr offer parking?
No, 2406 Glenrock dr does not offer parking.
Does 2406 Glenrock dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2406 Glenrock dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2406 Glenrock dr have a pool?
No, 2406 Glenrock dr does not have a pool.
Does 2406 Glenrock dr have accessible units?
No, 2406 Glenrock dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2406 Glenrock dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2406 Glenrock dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2406 Glenrock dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2406 Glenrock dr does not have units with air conditioning.
