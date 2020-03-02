All apartments in Candler-McAfee
2391 McAfee Road

2391 McAfee Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2391 McAfee Rd, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
new construction
Top Quality New Construction located in the well established neighborhood of East Lake Terrace on an over sized lot. You will be amazed with the custom details throughout. Hardwood flooring on main levels and halls, custom fireplace w/built in shelving, unique open staircase, open kitchen with build in shelves, A spacious master suite w/modern designer bathroom finishes with a barn door and two large walk in closets with a setting area. The includes an appliance package, home warranty and much more!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2391 McAfee Road have any available units?
2391 McAfee Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 2391 McAfee Road have?
Some of 2391 McAfee Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2391 McAfee Road currently offering any rent specials?
2391 McAfee Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2391 McAfee Road pet-friendly?
No, 2391 McAfee Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 2391 McAfee Road offer parking?
No, 2391 McAfee Road does not offer parking.
Does 2391 McAfee Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2391 McAfee Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2391 McAfee Road have a pool?
No, 2391 McAfee Road does not have a pool.
Does 2391 McAfee Road have accessible units?
No, 2391 McAfee Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2391 McAfee Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2391 McAfee Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2391 McAfee Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2391 McAfee Road does not have units with air conditioning.

