2391 McAfee Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors new construction walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities new construction

Top Quality New Construction located in the well established neighborhood of East Lake Terrace on an over sized lot. You will be amazed with the custom details throughout. Hardwood flooring on main levels and halls, custom fireplace w/built in shelving, unique open staircase, open kitchen with build in shelves, A spacious master suite w/modern designer bathroom finishes with a barn door and two large walk in closets with a setting area. The includes an appliance package, home warranty and much more!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.