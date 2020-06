Amenities

hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 4 sides brick home with drive-under garage and family room on lower level. Main level features hardwood floors and a large bay-window in the living room overlooking the wooded backyard.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.