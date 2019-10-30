All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Find more places like 2380 Tilson Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
2380 Tilson Road
Last updated October 30 2019 at 6:13 PM

2380 Tilson Road

2380 Tilson Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Candler-McAfee
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2380 Tilson Road, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
carport
parking
$999 – 3Bed / 1 Bath house in Decatur with fireplace, appliances & eat-in kitchen.
.
AVAILABLE OCTOBER 5th.
.
This home sits on a beautiful lot. Sitting room with fire place is also available in the unit.It has eat-in kitchen area and appliances included. Carport is available for parking.
.
SCHEDULE A SHOWING & APPLY ONLINE AT: www.leoprimeproperties.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent/1080298/2380%C2%A0tilson-road-decatur-ga-30032
.
Celia | LEO
678-685-9932
678-379-9224 Call or Text Agent
.
FIND MORE PROPERTIES FOR RENT AT: www.LeoPrimeProperties.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2380 Tilson Road have any available units?
2380 Tilson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
Is 2380 Tilson Road currently offering any rent specials?
2380 Tilson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2380 Tilson Road pet-friendly?
No, 2380 Tilson Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 2380 Tilson Road offer parking?
Yes, 2380 Tilson Road offers parking.
Does 2380 Tilson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2380 Tilson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2380 Tilson Road have a pool?
No, 2380 Tilson Road does not have a pool.
Does 2380 Tilson Road have accessible units?
No, 2380 Tilson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2380 Tilson Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2380 Tilson Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2380 Tilson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2380 Tilson Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Candler-McAfee 2 BedroomsCandler-McAfee 3 Bedrooms
Candler-McAfee Apartments with ParkingCandler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Candler-McAfee Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College