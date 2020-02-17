All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Find more places like 2308 Sheryl Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
2308 Sheryl Drive
Last updated February 17 2020 at 11:19 PM

2308 Sheryl Drive

2308 Sheryl Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Candler-McAfee
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2308 Sheryl Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW** 1 MONTH FREE W/13 MONTH LEASE**Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath 1761 square ft home is located in Decatur most sought after neighborhood. Newly renovated with many upgraded features throughout, wood flooring, new carpet, spacious open bright living room, nice size bedrooms, gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous backyard. Close to major highways, Downtown and all your shopping needs This is a must see! Move in ready! Renter's Insurance is required.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2308 Sheryl Drive have any available units?
2308 Sheryl Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 2308 Sheryl Drive have?
Some of 2308 Sheryl Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2308 Sheryl Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2308 Sheryl Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 Sheryl Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2308 Sheryl Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 2308 Sheryl Drive offer parking?
No, 2308 Sheryl Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2308 Sheryl Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2308 Sheryl Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 Sheryl Drive have a pool?
No, 2308 Sheryl Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2308 Sheryl Drive have accessible units?
No, 2308 Sheryl Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 Sheryl Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2308 Sheryl Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2308 Sheryl Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2308 Sheryl Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Sublet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Candler-McAfee 2 BedroomsCandler-McAfee Apartments with Balconies
Candler-McAfee Apartments with GaragesCandler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Candler-McAfee Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GAGriffin, GAMableton, GAHampton, GAJackson, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College