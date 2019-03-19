All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Candler-McAfee, GA
2270 Amber Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2270 Amber Way

2270 Amber Way · No Longer Available
Candler-McAfee
Location

2270 Amber Way, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 1st and receive December Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. November 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath, 1,200 sf home is located in Decatur, Ga. This home features beautiful vinyl and tile floors, an updated kitchen with all white appliances, spacious dining area and car port. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2270 Amber Way have any available units?
2270 Amber Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
Is 2270 Amber Way currently offering any rent specials?
2270 Amber Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2270 Amber Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2270 Amber Way is pet friendly.
Does 2270 Amber Way offer parking?
Yes, 2270 Amber Way offers parking.
Does 2270 Amber Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2270 Amber Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2270 Amber Way have a pool?
No, 2270 Amber Way does not have a pool.
Does 2270 Amber Way have accessible units?
No, 2270 Amber Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2270 Amber Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2270 Amber Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2270 Amber Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2270 Amber Way does not have units with air conditioning.

