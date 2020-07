Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Must see this adorable 4/2 Ranch in the Longdale Lake subdivision. Large living and dining rooms offer hardwood floors and a wall of windows providing ample natural light. Cozy en suite features a walk-in closet and private full bathroom. Spacious kitchen features custom cabinets, SS appliances, laundry area and leads to large deck and fenced backyard. Close to shopping, restaurants and major highway. Your new home is waiting.