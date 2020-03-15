2202 Second Avenue

Amenities

East Atlanta Ranch Renovation! Just Finished and Ready for Market! Prime location, corner lot, 4 sided brick ranch home not far from East Lake Country Club. 3 bedrooms,2 baths. Large ranch home Brand new kitchen with tiled floors, stainless steel appliances including a side by side refrigerator, and modern white cabinets with white subway tiled back-splash. Refinished hardwoods throughout home, new bath with tiled walk in shower, and hall bath updated. Perfect roommate home. Close to Downtown Decatur and easy commute to Atlanta or Perimeter