Candler-McAfee, GA
2202 Second Avenue
Last updated March 15 2020 at 4:55 PM

2202 Second Avenue

2202 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2202 2nd Avenue, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Parker

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
East Atlanta Ranch Renovation! Just Finished and Ready for Market! Prime location, corner lot, 4 sided brick ranch home not far from East Lake Country Club. 3 bedrooms,2 baths. Large ranch home Brand new kitchen with tiled floors, stainless steel appliances including a side by side refrigerator, and modern white cabinets with white subway tiled back-splash. Refinished hardwoods throughout home, new bath with tiled walk in shower, and hall bath updated. Perfect roommate home. Close to Downtown Decatur and easy commute to Atlanta or Perimeter

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 Second Avenue have any available units?
2202 Second Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 2202 Second Avenue have?
Some of 2202 Second Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2202 Second Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2202 Second Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 Second Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2202 Second Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 2202 Second Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2202 Second Avenue offers parking.
Does 2202 Second Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2202 Second Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 Second Avenue have a pool?
No, 2202 Second Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2202 Second Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2202 Second Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 Second Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2202 Second Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2202 Second Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2202 Second Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

