Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2073 Mark Trail

2073 Mark Trl · No Longer Available
Location

2073 Mark Trl, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This adorable home features a brand new kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. A stacked washer and dryer is also included. The hardwood floors and fresh designer paint means this house won't be on the market long. Stop by and view this Decatur home today! This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2073 Mark Trail have any available units?
2073 Mark Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 2073 Mark Trail have?
Some of 2073 Mark Trail's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2073 Mark Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2073 Mark Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2073 Mark Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2073 Mark Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2073 Mark Trail offer parking?
No, 2073 Mark Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2073 Mark Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2073 Mark Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2073 Mark Trail have a pool?
No, 2073 Mark Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2073 Mark Trail have accessible units?
No, 2073 Mark Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2073 Mark Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2073 Mark Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2073 Mark Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2073 Mark Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

