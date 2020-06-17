2069 Bixler Circle

Amenities
Our Contact number - 404-953-0290 - We do not accept wired money and applications are directly sent to your email upon request.
Beware of scammers
Great Renovation on private corner lot across from green space. This home features a new kitchen, new bathroom, beautiful hardwood floors and so much more! This great home has an open floor plan that mixes traditional with a modern twist. A large screened in porch is perfect for all your entertaining needs.
3 Bedrooms
2 full Bathrooms
Single-Family Home
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Air Conditioning
Fireplace
Washer/Dryer Hook Up
Parking: Driveway
Ranch Architecture
Heating Fuel: natural gas
Requirements:
No Eviction
No Felonies
Application Fee $55.00 per adult occupant
Proof of income (minimum monthly income $3,150.00
Rental verification
State ID
Upon approval 1st month $(1050.00) , & the security deposit ($1050.00) will be required to receive keys
Lease Fee $125.00
Click or highlight link & paste in a browser to apply:
https://apply.rentscreener.com/champion-asset-management/?propertyID=1019