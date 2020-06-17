2069 Bixler Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Our Contact number - 404-953-0290 - We do not accept wired money and applications are directly sent to your email upon request.

Beware of scammers



Great Renovation on private corner lot across from green space. This home features a new kitchen, new bathroom, beautiful hardwood floors and so much more! This great home has an open floor plan that mixes traditional with a modern twist. A large screened in porch is perfect for all your entertaining needs.

3 Bedrooms

2 full Bathrooms

Single-Family Home

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Microwave

Air Conditioning

Fireplace

Washer/Dryer Hook Up

Parking: Driveway

Ranch Architecture

Heating Fuel: natural gas



Requirements:

No Eviction

No Felonies

Application Fee $55.00 per adult occupant

Proof of income (minimum monthly income $3,150.00

Rental verification

State ID

Upon approval 1st month $(1050.00) , & the security deposit ($1050.00) will be required to receive keys

Lease Fee $125.00



Click or highlight link & paste in a browser to apply:

https://apply.rentscreener.com/champion-asset-management/?propertyID=1019