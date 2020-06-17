All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Find more places like 2069 Bixler Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
2069 Bixler Circle
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

2069 Bixler Circle

2069 Bixler Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Candler-McAfee
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2069 Bixler Circle, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Our Contact number - 404-953-0290 - We do not accept wired money and applications are directly sent to your email upon request.
Beware of scammers

Great Renovation on private corner lot across from green space. This home features a new kitchen, new bathroom, beautiful hardwood floors and so much more! This great home has an open floor plan that mixes traditional with a modern twist. A large screened in porch is perfect for all your entertaining needs.
3 Bedrooms
2 full Bathrooms
Single-Family Home
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Air Conditioning
Fireplace
Washer/Dryer Hook Up
Parking: Driveway
Ranch Architecture
Heating Fuel: natural gas

Requirements:
No Eviction
No Felonies
Application Fee $55.00 per adult occupant
Proof of income (minimum monthly income $3,150.00
Rental verification
State ID
Upon approval 1st month $(1050.00) , & the security deposit ($1050.00) will be required to receive keys
Lease Fee $125.00

Click or highlight link & paste in a browser to apply:
https://apply.rentscreener.com/champion-asset-management/?propertyID=1019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2069 Bixler Circle have any available units?
2069 Bixler Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 2069 Bixler Circle have?
Some of 2069 Bixler Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2069 Bixler Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2069 Bixler Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2069 Bixler Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2069 Bixler Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 2069 Bixler Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2069 Bixler Circle does offer parking.
Does 2069 Bixler Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2069 Bixler Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2069 Bixler Circle have a pool?
No, 2069 Bixler Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2069 Bixler Circle have accessible units?
No, 2069 Bixler Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2069 Bixler Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2069 Bixler Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 2069 Bixler Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2069 Bixler Circle has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Candler-McAfee 2 BedroomsCandler-McAfee 3 Bedrooms
Candler-McAfee Apartments with ParkingCandler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Candler-McAfee Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College