Candler-McAfee, GA
2067 Nettie Court
Last updated June 20 2020 at 11:54 AM

2067 Nettie Court

2067 Nettie Ct
Candler-McAfee
Location

2067 Nettie Ct, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Left side of freshly renovated duplex in East Lake Terrace. Spacious new kitchen! Washer and dryer hookups. Full of light. Shared back patio with expansive yard. Ample parking and fully fenced in front yard. Located on a cul-de-sac. Easy 10 min drive to downtown Kirkwood, Decatur, and Oakhurst. Gas and Electric. All utilities paid by tenant.

All showings through www.rently.com. Please allow a minimum of 48 hours for showing approval.

We do not advertise on Craigslist.

Self Touring Option @ www.rently.com

Exclusively marketed by:

HNN Atlanta Inc.
404-464-8087
1518 Monroe Drive
Atlanta GA 30324
www.hnnatlanta.com

Exclusively marketed by HNN Atlanta Inc. 404-464-8087
1531 Piedmont Rd. Suite B, Atlanta GA 30324
www.hnnatlanta.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2067 Nettie Court have any available units?
2067 Nettie Court has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2067 Nettie Court have?
Some of 2067 Nettie Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2067 Nettie Court currently offering any rent specials?
2067 Nettie Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2067 Nettie Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2067 Nettie Court is pet friendly.
Does 2067 Nettie Court offer parking?
Yes, 2067 Nettie Court does offer parking.
Does 2067 Nettie Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2067 Nettie Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2067 Nettie Court have a pool?
No, 2067 Nettie Court does not have a pool.
Does 2067 Nettie Court have accessible units?
No, 2067 Nettie Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2067 Nettie Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2067 Nettie Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2067 Nettie Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2067 Nettie Court does not have units with air conditioning.
