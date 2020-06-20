2067 Nettie Court

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly all utils included parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Left side of freshly renovated duplex in East Lake Terrace. Spacious new kitchen! Washer and dryer hookups. Full of light. Shared back patio with expansive yard. Ample parking and fully fenced in front yard. Located on a cul-de-sac. Easy 10 min drive to downtown Kirkwood, Decatur, and Oakhurst. Gas and Electric. All utilities paid by tenant.



All showings through www.rently.com. Please allow a minimum of 48 hours for showing approval.



We do not advertise on Craigslist.



Self Touring Option @ www.rently.com



Exclusively marketed by:



HNN Atlanta Inc.

404-464-8087

1518 Monroe Drive

Atlanta GA 30324

www.hnnatlanta.com



Exclusively marketed by HNN Atlanta Inc. 404-464-8087

1531 Piedmont Rd. Suite B, Atlanta GA 30324

www.hnnatlanta.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.