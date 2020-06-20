2067 Nettie Court

Amenities
Left side of freshly renovated duplex in East Lake Terrace. Spacious new kitchen! Washer and dryer hookups. Full of light. Shared back patio with expansive yard. Ample parking and fully fenced in front yard. Located on a cul-de-sac. Easy 10 min drive to downtown Kirkwood, Decatur, and Oakhurst. Gas and Electric. All utilities paid by tenant.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now
