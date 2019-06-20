2064 Holly Hill Drive Basement

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Unit Basement Available 08/10/19 Renovated 1 BR in Decatur - All Utilities Included - Property Id: 49788



Recently renovated 1BR apartment with upscale features including: black appliances, deep farm sink, built-in bedroom bookcase, gas range, shared creek-side green-space, luxury dimmed lighting throughout, and off-street parking. Conveniently includes the following utilities: water, sewer, gas, electric, internet, and cable ($250+ in value). Centrally located; 10 minutes from downtown Decatur, East Lake YMCA, Agnes Scott College, and East Lake Golf Course. Less than 15 minutes from downtown Atlanta, 20 minutes from Stone Mountain, less than and 25 minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson Airport. Walking distance to public transportation.



REQUIREMENTS

Pass background check, gross monthly income greater than 3xrent, no evictions in the last 10 years.



Tours will normally be on Saturday at 11am and Sunday at 2pm starting June 22nd. Weekday tours may be possible upon request with 3-day notice as the apartment is still occupied. Feel free to TEXT at 773-242-7731 with NAME and DATE for tour.

