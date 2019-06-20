All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Candler-McAfee, GA
2064 Holly Hill Drive Basement
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

2064 Holly Hill Drive Basement

2064 Holly Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2064 Holly Hill Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Unit Basement Available 08/10/19 Renovated 1 BR in Decatur - All Utilities Included - Property Id: 49788

Recently renovated 1BR apartment with upscale features including: black appliances, deep farm sink, built-in bedroom bookcase, gas range, shared creek-side green-space, luxury dimmed lighting throughout, and off-street parking. Conveniently includes the following utilities: water, sewer, gas, electric, internet, and cable ($250+ in value). Centrally located; 10 minutes from downtown Decatur, East Lake YMCA, Agnes Scott College, and East Lake Golf Course. Less than 15 minutes from downtown Atlanta, 20 minutes from Stone Mountain, less than and 25 minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson Airport. Walking distance to public transportation.

REQUIREMENTS
Pass background check, gross monthly income greater than 3xrent, no evictions in the last 10 years.

Tours will normally be on Saturday at 11am and Sunday at 2pm starting June 22nd. Weekday tours may be possible upon request with 3-day notice as the apartment is still occupied. Feel free to TEXT at 773-242-7731 with NAME and DATE for tour.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/49788
Property Id 49788

(RLNE4955506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2064 Holly Hill Drive Basement have any available units?
2064 Holly Hill Drive Basement doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 2064 Holly Hill Drive Basement have?
Some of 2064 Holly Hill Drive Basement's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2064 Holly Hill Drive Basement currently offering any rent specials?
2064 Holly Hill Drive Basement is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2064 Holly Hill Drive Basement pet-friendly?
Yes, 2064 Holly Hill Drive Basement is pet friendly.
Does 2064 Holly Hill Drive Basement offer parking?
Yes, 2064 Holly Hill Drive Basement offers parking.
Does 2064 Holly Hill Drive Basement have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2064 Holly Hill Drive Basement does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2064 Holly Hill Drive Basement have a pool?
No, 2064 Holly Hill Drive Basement does not have a pool.
Does 2064 Holly Hill Drive Basement have accessible units?
No, 2064 Holly Hill Drive Basement does not have accessible units.
Does 2064 Holly Hill Drive Basement have units with dishwashers?
No, 2064 Holly Hill Drive Basement does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2064 Holly Hill Drive Basement have units with air conditioning?
No, 2064 Holly Hill Drive Basement does not have units with air conditioning.
