1982 Columbia Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony carport fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

***Available Now***

Stucco home with a covered wrap-around front porch! The unique floor plan includes a spacious, sunny kitchen with appliances and a large eating area with beautiful marble-like flooring, Awesome family room with decorative floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace with pass-thru in brick wall to kitchen. MSTR on the main with Private BA with shower plus 2 secondary BR and a bonus room, and Hall BA. 1 car carport with extra parking on the back and side of the home. Great location just minutes from the interstate



Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.