Charming and Cozy! Enjoy the comforts of home in this 2 bedroom house in Decatur. Wood laminate floors throughout make keeping it clean a breeze! Perfect for a small family or someone wanting their own place! - apply online at ParksideLeasing.com

Must provide proof of income, and make approximately 3 times the rental amount

No evictions on credit report

No felony convictions

Every person in the home 18 and older are required to apply



