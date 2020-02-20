1953 Glendale Drive

Amenities

***Available Now***Three bedroom ranch-style home, close to Eastlake Golf Course and park! This four-sided brick home is situated on a private, wooded homesite in a quaint neighborhood near the interstate, shopping, and dining. Just a short walk to MARTA! Sunny kitchen with appliances. Spacious family room with hardwood floors and decorative fireplace. Versatile bonus room can be used for a bedroom, home office, or playroom. Kids and pets alike will enjoy the big backyard with lovely landscaping. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



Subdivision: GLENDALE ACRES



Beds: 3 Sq. Footage: 1268



Baths: 1 Year Built: 1951



SCHOOLS



Columbia High School



Columbia Middle School



Toney Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.