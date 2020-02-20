All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:04 AM

1953 Glendale Drive

1953 Glendale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1953 Glendale Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Glenwood Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Available Now***Three bedroom ranch-style home, close to Eastlake Golf Course and park! This four-sided brick home is situated on a private, wooded homesite in a quaint neighborhood near the interstate, shopping, and dining. Just a short walk to MARTA! Sunny kitchen with appliances. Spacious family room with hardwood floors and decorative fireplace. Versatile bonus room can be used for a bedroom, home office, or playroom. Kids and pets alike will enjoy the big backyard with lovely landscaping. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Subdivision: GLENDALE ACRES

Beds: 3 Sq. Footage: 1268

Baths: 1 Year Built: 1951

Baths: 0

SCHOOLS

Columbia High School

Columbia Middle School

Toney Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1953 Glendale Drive have any available units?
1953 Glendale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
Is 1953 Glendale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1953 Glendale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1953 Glendale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1953 Glendale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1953 Glendale Drive offer parking?
No, 1953 Glendale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1953 Glendale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1953 Glendale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1953 Glendale Drive have a pool?
No, 1953 Glendale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1953 Glendale Drive have accessible units?
No, 1953 Glendale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1953 Glendale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1953 Glendale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1953 Glendale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1953 Glendale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

